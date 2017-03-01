Suniel Shetty’s father dead: Abhishek Bachchan, JP Dutta, Jackie Shroff and others pay tributes

As soon as the news of Suniel Shetty's father Veerapa Shetty's demise spread, a slew of Bollywood stars began trooping in at the Shetty residence in Mumbai to pay the last tribute to the departed soul. Suniel's friends and family members were present at his house. Among the B-town celebrities, Abhishek Bachchan was one of the first ones to arrive. He came to console Suniel and represented the Bachchan family members who could not come because of professional commitments. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Jackie Shroff also came over to share the grief of the Shetty family. Suniel's father Veerapa, 93, breathed his last at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai where he was admitted. As per reports, he will be cremated on Wednesday. Veerapa Shetty is survived by his wife, son Suniel and daughter Sujata. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Filmmaker JP Dutta visited Suniel Shetty too, to pay his last tributes. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Apart from Jackie, Abhishek and JP Dutta, Sonu Sood and Mahima Choudhary were also seen at the venue. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Suniel Shetty’s father had suffered a massive paralytic stroke in 2013 and the actor had set-up an entire ICU at his South Mumbai residence for his recovery. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)