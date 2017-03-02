Suniel Shetty breaks down at father’s funeral. Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Rohit Shetty pay respects

At the funeral of actor Suniel Shetty's father, actor Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, filmmaker Rohit Shetty and Shreyas Talpade were present to pay their last respects. Suniel, who was accompanied by wife Mana and son Ahaan, was very emotional at the funeral. His father, Veerappa Shetty, died after a prolonged illness at the age of 93 on Wednesday. Veerapa suffered a paralytic stroke in 2014 and Suniel had converted an entire wing of his residence into an ICU-like medical facility for his benefit. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Suniel Shetty had earlier termed his father his real hero. While launching his showroom in a building in Mumbai's Worli, the actor had said his father used to clean plates in the same building. “This is where my father, Veerappa Shetty, used to work. He used to clean plates here since he worked as a waiting boy at a restaurant. My father is my real hero. He started working at the age of nine. He used to sleep on flattened mustard sacks and used a rolled-up gunny bag as a pillow,” he had said in the interview to a national daily. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek reached the crematorium to pay their last respects. They were also seen with the Shetty family. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Jackie Shroff, who had visited Suniel Shetty's house yesterday to pay his condolences, was also seen with the bereaved actor. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Suniel Shetty broke down at the funeral, filmmaker Rohit Shetty could be seen with him. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Suniel with his wife Mana and son Ahaan. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sanjay Kapoor was also present here. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Tanishaa Mukerji was also seen. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)