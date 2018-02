1 / 6

Sundar C is back with a bag of jokes in his next film Kalakalappu 2 which is set to hit the big screens this week. Starring Jiiva, Catherine Tresa, Jai, Nikki Galrani, Mirchi Siva, Sathish amid others, here are five reasons why we think Kalakalappu 2 can be your pick for the weekend.