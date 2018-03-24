1 / 6

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga has been making headlines for quite some time now. The film is a story of pride and self-reliance rooted in the Indian milieu. The look of the lead actors of the film, Varun aka Mauji and Anushka aka Mamta is the one that has left the movie buffs excited about the film. To add to the excitement, the makers have been releasing stills from the movie. The latest one has Varun and Anushka standing at a bus stop in Bhopal while the onlookers stare at them in awe. From the looks of it, it appears as if the two actors are engrossed in an emotional scene.