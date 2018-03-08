2 / 6

The film is helmed by Dum Laga Ke Haisha director Sharat Katariya. This is the first time that Varun and Anushka will be seen sharing the screen space. Talking about it, Varun said, "Anushka and I are teaming up for the first time so I am sure there will be fireworks." While Varun plays the role of a small-town tailor Mauji, Anushka will essay the role of an embroiderer Mamta. The appearance of both the actors has been given due attention. In fact, the first look of the lead actors intrigued the audience. The character posters of the film had Varun donning a moustache and Anushka wore a saree, bangles and vermillion on her forehead. (Source: Photo by Instagram)