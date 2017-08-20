Only in Express

Suhana Khan looks best as she hangs out with best friend Ahaan Pandey

Published on August 20, 2017 11:14 am
  • Suhana Khan, Suhana Khan new image, Suhana Khan lakme fashion week, Suhana Khan Ahaan Pandey photos, shah rukh khan daughter, Suhana Khan latest photos

    Suhana Khan has always been the center of attention during any appearance - be it as her father Shah Rukh Khan's date, or be it at a bash organised by her friend Ahaan Pandey. Yes, Suhaha was recently seen with her friends on Saturday night and she is posing for the photogs with a smile. Suhana who is a perfect combination of glamour and simplicity was again slaying with her charm. She was seen with her gang of friends, which includes Chunky Pandey's nephew Ahaan Panday. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

  • Suhana Khan, Suhana Khan new image, Suhana Khan lakme fashion week, Suhana Khan Ahaan Pandey photos, shah rukh khan daughter, Suhana Khan latest photos

    Suhana Khan is a teen sensation and this lady's footsteps is followed very closely by her fans. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

  • Suhana Khan, Suhana Khan new image, Suhana Khan lakme fashion week, Suhana Khan Ahaan Pandey photos, shah rukh khan daughter, Suhana Khan latest photos

    Suhana Khan and Ahaan Panday seem to be sharing some joke, and we would love to know what they are talking about! (Source: Photo by Instagram)

  • Suhana Khan, Ananya Pandey, Shanaya Kapoor

    Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya Pandey and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor were also seen posing with friend Suhana. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

  • Suhana Khan, Suhana Khan new image, Suhana Khan lakme fashion week, Ananya Pandey, Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan Ahaan Pandey photos, shah rukh khan daughter, Suhana Khan latest photos

    Suhana's buddy Ahaan Panday hosted a bash for his friends in collaboration with a Japanese fashion brand. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

  • Suhana Khan, Suhana Khan new image, Suhana Khan lakme fashion week, Suhana Khan Ahaan Pandey photos, shah rukh khan daughter, Suhana Khan latest photos

    Suhana was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs present at Ahaan Panday's bash. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

  • Suhana Khan, Suhana Khan new image, Suhana Khan lakme fashion week, Suhana Khan Ahaan Pandey photos, shah rukh khan daughter, Suhana Khan latest photos

    Suhana Khan and Ahaan Pandey previously had a bad time at Salman Khan’s Tubelight screening when they were casually chatting and the paparazzi had stormed in. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

More from this section

  1. P
    Parth Garg
    Aug 20, 2017 at 11:30 am
    Hope SRK doesn't raise the bogey of Hindu Love Jehad.
    Reply

Best of Express