Star Wars has not yet caught up in India in the vein of, let's say, Marvel's superhero films, but Americans live and breathe Star Wars. In a noble aim to spread the magic of a galaxy far, far away, Star Wars makers have resorted to a wacky promotional style that involves mobilising Stormtroopers and dropping them in Mumbai streets. Notably, it is the first time that the soldiers of the dark side have ventured out of their galaxy. In order to blend in, the stormtroopers were seen doing desi things eating golgappas, travelling in local buses and, of course, posing for group photos. Star Wars: The Last Jedi will theaters worldwide on December 15.