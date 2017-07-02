Latest News
SRK’s wife Gauri Khan spotted near her new store, Kareena Kapoor Khan flanked by gym buddy Amrita Arora and more from B-town

Published on July 2, 2017 8:58 pm
    After making headlines for designing a restaurant in Mumbai, Shah Rukh Khan's wife, designer Gauri Khan, is awaiting the opening of her store Gauri Khan Designs. Few days ago she had posted a photo from her Instagram account, "Work is still underway, but we are almost there... Excited about the new #GKD store! Coming soon!". We got hold of some exclusive pictures of her in work mode. She was spotted visiting the construction site of her upcoming. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

    Gauri Khan has proved that she has an excellent sense of style. She recently ensured that her husband Shah Rukh Khan got over his military pants and gave him a denim look instead. And SRK looked uber cool in it. We can't wait to see what she has in 'store' now. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

    After the delivery of Taimur, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been busy sweating it out to get back into shape. She was spotted at a gym with her best buddy Amrita Arora. Kareena Kapoor is also preparing for her upcoming film, Veerey Di Wedding where she will be sharing the screen with Sonam Kapoor. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

    Source close to Kareena Kapoor had earlier announced that she has decided to take it slow and do only one film a year. Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Udta Punjab which also starred Shahid Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

    Aditya Roy Kapur was also spotted at the gym. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

    Sidharth Malhotra was spotted at the Mumbai airport. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

