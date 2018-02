1 / 6

The kids of Super Dancer 2 have been entertaining the audience with their impeccable dancing skills. This week, the contestant and judges are set to get into the festive mood and celebrate Holi on the sets of the show. On the occasion, the makers of Super Dancer 2 invited many guests including Rani Mukerji, who would be promoting her film Hichki. However, the highlight of the show, judged by Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu, was a special tribute to Sridevi.