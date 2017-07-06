Sridevi promotes MOM, Vidya Balan and Neha Dhupia share some girl pal moments, Disha Patani leaves fans happy, and more

Vidya Balan and Neha Dhupia were all smiles in each others company, just like any other girlfriends today. They posed, they clicked, they acted crazy, they basically behaved like no one's watching as they seemed immersed in happiness. They not only broke the idea that female actors cannot be friends, but also made us miss our besties. Vidya, who will soon be seen in Tumhari Sulu, wrapped up its shooting recently. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Just look at the way Vidya Balan and Neha Dhupia kept posing. Vidya shot for one of the episodes of #NoFilterNeha. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Shahid Kapoor was also spotted at a gym in Mumbai. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen there too, but at a different time. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

In the meantime, Sridevi and Akshaye Khanna promoted their upcoming film MOM on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Tiger Shroff was also seen on the sets of the kids' singing reality show. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )