2 / 12

Divya Bharti



She was ruling the early 1990s with a number of commercially successful Hindi and Telugu fillms. With her versatility and vivacity, she became one of the highest-paid and well established female actors back then. The actor was at the peak of her career when tragedy struck. On April 5, 1993, around 11 pm, Bharti fell off the balcony of her fifth floor apartment at the Tulsi buildings in Versova, Mumbai. After neighbours discovered her, she was rushed to the Cooper Hospital where doctors failed to revive her. She was 19.