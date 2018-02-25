1 / 7

Veteran Bollywood actor Sridevi breathed her last in Dubai today, as confirmed by her brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor. She suffered a cardiac arrest and had her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi around her at the time of death. While the entire nation and film fraternity from Bollywood to south continues to mourn her sudden and shocking demise, we take a look back at her career and life in pictures.