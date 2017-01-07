Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor is a total stunner at Manish Malhotra’s party

When Bollywood's favorite designer Manish Malhotra calls for a party, it isn't rare to find all the gorgeous faces of B-town under one roof. Manish threw another closed get together at his residence and played host to a lot of leading ladies from today and yesteryears. But one girl caught the eye. It was none other than Jhanvi Kapoor who was a total head turner. The daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi is for sure the next big thing to watch out for in Bollywood. She has got the perfect charm to be the leading lady for any director. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

And ofcourse, we do not have any doubts about her talent as her mother Sridevi has won millions of hearts through her impeccable dance, acting and comic timing. And with the same genes, many feel Jhanvi won't disappoint. Now, what's left to be seen is who will launch this gorgeous young lady. Manish's party saw several other Bollywood beauties too, including his dear friend Sophie Choudry, with whom he also rang in the New Year. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sridevi walked in with Gauri Shinde. The actor made a comeback with Gauri's film, English Vinglish. Gauri's recent film, Dear Zindagi, also did really well at the box office. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sonakshi Sinha looked as glamourous as ever. The stunner, who presented a new side to her personality with two action packed films - Force 2 and Akira, is now prepping up for Noor, where she plays a journalist. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kriti Sanon also turned up to the party. The actor, who will appear in Bareilly Ki Barfi and Raabta, looked amazing in red. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)