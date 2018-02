1 / 7

Sridevi's mortal remains reached Lokhandwala's Celebration Sports Club on Wednesday morning. Since then, fans, friends and her colleagues from the film industry have been arriving in hordes to pay their last respects to the actor. Post the condolence meeting, the last journey has commenced from Celebration Sports Club to Pawan Hans in a huge truck which is decked with white daisies. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)