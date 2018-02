1 / 17

Indian film industry has not yet come to terms with the demise of legendary actor, the Chandni of Bollywood - Sridevi. The actor died at the age of 54 due to a cardiac arrest in Dubai. She was there with husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi Kapoor to attend nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding last week. The news of her death was confirmed by brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor late on Saturday (February 24) and ever since the entire nation and the film fraternity hasn't stopped mourning.