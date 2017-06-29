Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar’s movie date photos are going viral

After watching Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood debut, Baywatch, together, Sridevi's daughter Jhanvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's brother, Ishaan Khattar, went out for another Hollywood screening. The two were spotted at the screening of Hollywood film, Baby Driver. Dressed in casuals, the two friends could not ditch the shutterbugs and were captured in the lens of the photogs as they walked in for the movie screening. It seems like the duo is not only a movie buff but also loves watching movies in each other's company. We remember seeing them together at the screening of Badrinath Ki Dulhania as well. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

The two buddies, Ishaan and Jhanvi have not been signed yet for a film together, but their frequent public appearances together might definitely give the casting directors a fresh onscreen couple soon. Their is buzz that they have auditioned for Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

The film buddies, Ishaan and Jhanvi didn't shy away from the photogs. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sridevi's beautiful daughter who is set to make her Bollywood debut soon has always been a star to capture for the paparazzi. The internet cannot stop drooling over the young Kapoor and this time too she managed to turn heads in her casual yet stunning outfit. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter, Jhanvi Kapoor, dressed in blue denims and a white t-shirt looked beautiful as always. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)