Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor is Bollywood ready, B-town stars attend Gauri Khan’s party and more

Fame wasn't hard to come by for Sridevi's gorgeous daughter Jhanvi Kapoor. The young woman who will soon make her Bollywood debut is under constant scrutiny. And how's she handling all the new-found fame and attention? With much confidence just like her star mother Sridevi. Jhanvi's latest airport pictures have the same hint of Sridevi's shy and poised personality. While she may not yet look directly at the camera, she surely knows how to flirt with it. We saw Jhanvi carrying a slight smile but constantly underplaying it. Unlike her soon-to-be competitor Sara Ali Khan who never really looks at the camera, Jhanvi is never seen hassled by paparazzi. Don't you think it's a good start for someone who aspires to be a movie star? (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sridevi who will soon be seen in MOM spoke about Jhanvi's decision to join films. And like any mother, Sridevi expressed some concern about her daughter's choice. "She (Jhanvi) wanted to do the film and initially, I wasn’t in favour. I don’t think it’s a bad industry. I am a creation of this world. But, as a parent, it would give me greater joy to see her married. But her happiness matters more, and if she does well as an actress, I will be a proud mother," Sridevi told Mid-Day. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, celebrities were seen at Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan's first designed restaurant party. Shilpa Shetty's sister and actor Shamita Shetty looked svelte in a black dress. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora looked pretty in a pair of jeans and white top. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Malaika's sister Amrita Arora was also seen at Gauri's party. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Vidya Balan who is currently working on Tumhari Sulu was also spotted. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Neha Dhupia was spotted with director Imtiaz Ali. Imtiaz will appear on Neha's show No Filter Neha. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Varun Dhawan who is busy with his upcoming film Judwaa 2 looked smart. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Aditya Roy Kapur was also seen. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)