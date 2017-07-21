Sridevi, daughter Jhanvi Kapoor headed for holiday, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan also spotted

Sridevi along with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport. The family is reportedly heading for a vacation. Jhanvi Kapoor, who will reportedly make her debut opposite Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar in the remake of Marathi film Sairat, posed for the shutterbugs. Sridevi's last film MOM opened to mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. Meanwhile, other Bollywood stars including Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were also spotted in Mumbai. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted outside a gym. Kareena recently said that she and Saif didn't have a problem with Taimur getting attention from the paparazzi. "The culture has changed now. Wherever you go, everybody is quite open, getting photographed. You go out, go to the gym, you are getting photographed and he (Taimur) is as normal as everyone else. So, why should be treated as if he is not normal? His parents are normal, his friends will be normal so, we want to… It’s fine. It’s absolutely okay. It’s his journey, it’s his life," Kareena told indianexpress.com. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Shraddha Kapoor who will next be seen in Haseena Parkar smiled for cameras. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Jhanvi Kapoor looked pretty in a grey crop top, black pants and red jacket. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Anushka Sharma who shot for the Sanjay Dutt biopic in New York returned to Mumbai. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)