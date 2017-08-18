Inside Sridevi’s birthday bash: Vidya Balan, Aishwarya Rai, Rani Mukherjee, Rekha and Shabana Azmi come together in one frame

Timeless beauty Sridevi was showered with love on her 54th birthday as Bollywood's favourite designer Manish Malhotra threw a birthday bash for his dear friend. The photos from the evening had Bollywood divas Rekha, Shabana Azmi, Tina Ambani, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rani Mukherjee and Vidya Balan in the same frame probably for the first time ever. While Sridevi, Aishwarya, Rani and Shabana chose to go western with their outfits, Vidya and Rekha flaunted their love for sarees and looked ethereal in the traditional wear. Sridevi has always been Manish Malhotra's muse on various occasions and Manish throwing a party for her birthday adds to the beauty of their friendship. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )

Vidya Balan was the first one to give a sneak peek into the gala evening as she shared a picture which is a perfect one to go down in the album of memorable Bollywood moments. She captioned it as, "I can't get over this picture...precious & priceless💥💥 !! In one frame with some of the biggest & best female actors this country has ever seen...women ive long admired and been inspired by...Thank you @manishmalhotra05 for this night to remember." Seen in the picture are the happy faces of Vidya, Aishwarya, Shabana, Rani, Sridevi, Rekha along with the two proud men Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )

Sridevi's daughters Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor dazzled at the birthday bash of their mom. Much before their silver screen debut, the two sisters are turning heads with their many public appearances. While Jhanvi spotted a backless top for the party, Khushi looked chic in her denims. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )

Sridevi looked all happy as she posed with husband Boney Kapoor at her birthday party. The MOM actor looked as gorgeous as always and for once didn't shy away from expressing her feelings openly. The photographers got the perfect clicks as the couple planted sweet kisses on each other's cheeks. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )

Sridevi also explicitly expressed her love for Rani Mukherjee as she gave her a kiss on her cheeks and later Manish. Rani and Sridevi were spotted sharing a good laugh. Though we are curious to know who cracked the joke which made the trio burst out in laughter. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )

It was a pleasant sight to have once touted to be rivals, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rani Mukherjee under the same roof. There was no sense of awkwardness between the two ladies as they attended Sridevi's birthday bash on Thursday. Abhishek once dated Rani but finally tied the knot with Aishwarya. Now, both the actors are well settled in their own lives and are blessed with a baby girl. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )

Javed Akhtar came along with wife Shabana Azmi to the party. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )

Rekha donned her classic avatar as she came in to attend Sridevi's birthday party. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )

Karan Johar snapped at Sridevi's birthday party. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )

Farah Khan also attended the birthday bash of Sridevi with Punit Malhotra. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )