Sridevi is a diva and no one will doubt that. The actor entertained us with her last film Mom and now it looks like it is time she gets all the appreciation. Apart from India, Sridevi's fans in Moscow are also sending her love. Dubbed in Russian, Mom recently had its release in Moscow and Sridevi along with her husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi went to see the response for the film personally there. Scroll on to see all that happened. (Source: Photo by Instagram)