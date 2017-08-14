India @ 70
Sridevi marks her 54th birthday amid family, as her daughters Jhanvi and Khushi emerge stars again. See photos

Updated on August 14, 2017 5:48 pm
    Celebrating Sridevi's 54th birthday, the Kapoor family took some time off and went to a plush restaurant in Mumbai for a mini-celebration. Boney Kapoor with wife Sridevi and daughters Jhanvi and Khushi posed for some pictures for the paparazzi while exiting the place. Looking at the photos, we can't take our eyes off how amazing Jhanvi looks, and how she carries herself like a total diva every time she steps out.

    Donning a simple yet elegant floral dress for her mother's birthday, Jhanvi flashed some smiles for the camera too. Her pictures are sure proof that this starlet is ready for her much-awaited Bollywood debut.

    Looks like, Sridevi wanted to make this birthday special by spending exclusive time only with her family, sans any big celebration.

    Rumours about Jhanvi's Bollywood debut have been rife for sometime now. But unfortunately, no confirmation has been received until now.

    Even Khushi, Sridevi's younger daughter has been quite in the news for her appearances with her mother. She is said to be a 'Mama's girl', and is often seen holding hands with her.

    Sridevi's latest outing MOM received a lot of critical acclaim and went for a decent opening at the box office.

