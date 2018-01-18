1 / 6

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat will finally see the light of day on January 25. Recently, at the Art of Living center in Bangalore, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar watched Padmaavat in the presence of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and showered him with praises. In a statement, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar mentioned that he loved the film and there is nothing objectionable in the Deepika Padukone starrer.