Spyder Audio Launch: Fan frenzy around Mahesh Babu leaves Rakul Preet impressed

Mahesh Babu along with his director AR Murugadoss left Chennai under the spell of his magical aura when he made his presence in the city on Saturday for the music launch of his film, Spyder. The actor, who will be making his debut in Tamil cinema with this bilingual thriller, shared his thoughts about the film and how nervous he is for this project.

At the event, Mahesh said that he has been waiting to work with AR Murugadoss since a long time and how Spyder is a perfect project for the director-actor duo to come together, “I’m doing my first bilingual with AR Murugadoss. I still remember, when he narrated Spyder story to me he said that it will be an edge-of-seat thriller, which will have good music, costume, hair style, makeup and will be 2 hours 25 minutes long. And it is exactly how he has made this film."

Apart from Mahesh and Murugadoss, the event saw the presence of Mahesh's co-star and on-screen love interest Rakul Preet. The actor took everyone's breath away with her majestic appearance on the stage. In fact, she also shared a selfie with Mahesh Babu and the director from the music launch.

The album of Spyder consists of five songs composed by Harris Jayaraj, who has delivered some of the major blockbuster albums of his career with Murgugadoss. So far, the makers have released two video songs, Boom Boom and Haali Haali, from the film, which have already clicked with the fans.

Spyder has been shot in Tamil and Telugu and it will also be dubbed in Malayalam.