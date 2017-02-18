Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone spotted, Rangoon actors Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are upto something

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to treat his fans with another film this year after Raees and for the third time he will be paired up with Anushka Sharma for the same. Their earlier films are Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hain Jaan. The film is directed Imtiaz Ali who has previously entertained us with Jab We Met, Highway, Rockstar to name a few. The film has been reportedly titled either The Ring or Rehnuma. SRK and Imtiaz were recently spotted at the Mumbai Airport. Guess who else was there? Bollywood star Deepika Padukone. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Deepika Padukone is back in India after her grand Hollywood debut xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, opposite Vin Diesel. Deepika Padukone was listed as one of the highest paid female actors by Forbes magazine in 2016. Earlier reports had arrived that she had hiked her fees for Padmavati, but not many are aware that she will be paid more than Ranveer Singh. Ranveer has been paid around Rs 7-8 crore for the film, whereas Deepika has reportedly charged Rs 11 crore, excluding taxes. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Shah Rukh Khan spotted at the airport. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Imtiaz Ali spotted at the Mumbai airport. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Shahid Kapoor was snapped at Sajid Nadiawala's office. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )