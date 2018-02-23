Special screening of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Welcome To New York
Published on February 23, 2018 4:02 pm
The two big releases of the week are Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Welcome To New York. A special screening of the two films were held in Mumbai on Thursday. Scroll to see who all attended the screenings. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star Sunny Nijar and his relatives attended the film's screening. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Kartik Aaryan too was seen with his parents. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Kartik Aaryan was clicked having some fun with the photographers. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Pyar Ka Punchnama 2 actor Sonnalli Seygall was also spotted at the screening. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Our shutterbug caught Urvashi Rautela at the screening. She will be seen next in Hate Story 4. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Aiyaary star Rakul Preet Singh was all smiles. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
A special screening of Diljit Dosanjh and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Welcome To New York also took place in Mumbai. While the stars were missing, Sonakshi's family members attended the screening. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Kritika Kamra was present at the screening of Welcome to New York. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Anupam Kher was also seen. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Film's producer Jackky Bhagnani and his sister Deepshika Bhagnani graced the screening. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)