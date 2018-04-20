Special screening of Nanu Ki Jaanu
Share your thoughts
Share your thoughts
Best of Express
- Impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India: Arun Jaitley terms it 'threat to judicial independence'
- Disturbed with debates on CJI impeachment, says SC as it asks AG if media could be restrained
- Maya Kodnani acquitted by Gujarat HC in 2002 Naroda Patiya case
- Started process to amend POCSO Act to ensure death for child rapists: Centre to Supreme Court
- SportsArsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal manager at end of season
- EntertainmentBharat Ane Nenu movie review: Mahesh Babu film doesn't quite live up to the promise
- EntertainmentRanbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone reunite at Mijwan Fashion Show 2018
- EntertainmentPuzzle trailer: Irrfan plays the philosophical puzzle solver
- EntertainmentMeesha Shafi isn't the only one, more women come forward with sexual harassment allegations against Ali Zafar
- SportsArsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal manager
- Sports'Sad day for Arsenal' as Wenger announces departure
- SportsSuper Cup Final Live: Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal
- TechnologyMoto G6 vs Moto G6 Plus vs Moto G6 Play: Here are the key differences
- TechnologyGoogle Android 8.1 Oreo: Nokia 7 Plus to OnePlus 5T, list of phones with latest update
- TechnologyOnePlus 6 concept video posted online: Is this how the phone will look?
- LifestyleArtificial pancreas can lead to better diabetes management: Researchers