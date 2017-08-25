Shah Rukh Khan, Sonakshi Sinha attend special screening of A Gentleman

Shah Rukh Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra among others were present at the special screening of A Gentleman. The romantic actioner, which promises high-octane action sequences and sizzling chemistry between Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez, is all set to hit the screens on August 15. For the first time in his career, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in a double role as the Sundar and Susheel Gaurav and the Risky Gaurav in A Gentleman. Talking about the film, Sidharth said, "It’s a stress-free watch, you can come with your families. It has action, comedy, good locations, dancing, two versions of me. You might haven’t watched a film from such genre for a lot time where you have this kind of gloss and glamour and then get entertained too.” Scroll through for exclusive snaps of Bollywood celebrities at the event.

Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Imtiaz Ali directorial Jab Harry Met Sejal, graced the special screening of A Gentleman. The 51-year-old actor is all set to turn host once again with TED Talks India: Nayi Soch. Talking about the Indian version of TED Talks, SRK had said, "The show is a concept I connected with instantly, as I believe that the media is perhaps the single most powerful vehicle to inspire change. I am looking forward to working with TED and Star India, and truly hope that together, we are able to inspire young minds across India and the world.”

Sidharth Malhotra's brother Harshad Malhotra attended the screening.

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha wrote on Twitter: "Its disco disco tiiiiiiime!! All the best @S1dharthM @Asli_Jacqueline and team #AGentleman for the big day!!! Cant wait to watch it today ❤️"

Bollywood actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Kapoor pose for the shutterbugs.

Filmmaker Karan Johar posted on Twitter: " #AGentlemanSundarSusheelRisky ...@S1dharthM looks looks and acts like a bonafide action star! In full form! And @Asli_Jacqueline is LOVELY!!"