Sonu Nigam azaan row: Parineeti Chopra to Mika Singh to Sunil Grover, who said what

Sonu Nigam woke up to controversy on Monday when he called morning azaan blaring over loudspeakers religious ‘gundagardi'. It did not take time for the nation to slam the ace singer for his words. Sonu, over a series of tweets, expressed outrage on how following a religion in India is not by choice but by force. "God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India.... And by the way, Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison? I don’t believe in any temple or gurudwara using electricity To wake up people who don’t follow the religion. Why then..? Honest? True? Gundagardi hai bus.”

Sonu found himself caught in a whirlpool of flak from not just the Twitterati, but even celebrities. A lot of B-town stars criticised Sonu. Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt was one of the first ones to tweet her reaction. Taking a jibe at the singer, she wrote, "I wake each morning to the sound of church bells & the Azaan in a quiet by-lane of Bandra. I light an aggarbatti & salute the spirit of India."

Singer Mika Singh had an advice for Sonu. "Big bro I respect u lot as a singer .. I think you should change your house and stay somewhere else instead of changing loud speakers." He added in another tweet, "Guys Gurdwaras, Mandirs, masjids and churches aren't only for loud speakers. They represent charity, langars and honourable things.."

Amid the entire Sonu Nigam azaan row, an old video of actor Priyanka Chopra resurfaced which dates back to her promoting Jai Gangaajal where she is saying, "In Bhopal, the most interesting time of the day is evening when one could hear to the divine Azaan. After pack up, at sunset, I sit on my terrace here where I can listen to Azaan which probably comes from six Masjids. Those five minutes have a strange peace in it. That time of the day is my favourite and the sound of Azaan is like music to my ears."

And while a lot of stars are posting their disapproval over Sonu's azaan comments, actor Richa Chadha came out in support of Sonu. She tweeted, "People will misunderstand your tweet n give it a communal tinge, only those who know you will know you mean not to stoke a fire."

Gul Panag tweeted, "Loudspeakers at ALL places of worship are an avoidable imposition." Earlier, while speaking to ANI, she said, "There should be a limit on the volume of loud speakers, at all religious places so that people in the locality are not disturbed."

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover might be keeping away from reacting on his spat with Kapil Sharma, but he surely had something to say on the Sonu Nigam row. Sunil tweeted, "I know @sonunigam sir he won't hurt anyone's religious sentiments ever. He respects all. Lets not misinterpret n give it a religious tinge."

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also lent support to Sonu. He wrote, “I am willing to sponsor a campaign against illegal blaring of Azaan and other prayers on loudspeakers. Suggest a creative hashtag.” He went on to tag Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, to look into the matter. Vivek wrote, “Dear @DevFadnavis pl note and help us force police to act against illegal blaring of Azaan and other such activities.”

Screenwriter Apurva Asrani tweeted, "Don't want to hear the Azaan at dawn, nor do I want to hear a Chikni Chameli tuned Ganesh Aarti at dusk. Ban ALL loudspeakering of religion."

Parineeti Chopra, during the launch of a new song from her upcoming film Meri Pyaari Bindu on Tuesday was asked about her take on Sonu Nigam's azaan rant, to which she said, "I really feel everybody has his or her own opinion and it is his or her choice to state that in their home or on Twitter. Personally, I don’t have any opinion on this. Main apni life mein mast hoon."

Giving Parineeti his support, her co-star Ayushmann Khurrana added, “I think that’s the beauty of our country. In our democracy, we can give and take opinions. We can say good and bad things. Still, we all are living. That’s the beauty of our country. You say something, it might be liked or criticised. But yes, being in the public eye… It depends on you how you want to use that tool.”