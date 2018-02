5 / 6

Luv Ranjan



The director is known to make films catering to the youth and speaking their language. His Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise is already a favourite of every guy. Now, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety also explores a common issue the current generation faces, that of how to make your partner and your best friend accept each other and strike a bond. Today, it is more about your better half gelling well with your friends, rather than the family. We are sure no one but Luv could handle this plot well, in the funniest yet realistic manner.