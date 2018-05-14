Celeb spotting: Sonam Kapoor, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and others
Share your thoughts
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
- Sunanda Pushkar death case: Shashi Tharoor charged with 'abetment to suicide', Cong calls it 'conspiracy'
- West Bengal elections LIVE: 12 killed in violent clashes; MHA seeks report from TMC govt
- Manmohan Singh writes to President on ‘threatening language’ used by PM Modi
- India weather LIVE Updates: Death toll climbs to 75 in Sunday's storm; 51 in UP alone
- CitiesDelhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Cabinet colleagues march to L-G's house; ask Baijal 'not to stall' CCTV project
- EntertainmentAvengers Infinity War becomes the fifth highest-grossing movie of all time
- EntertainmentBhavesh Joshi Superhero song Chavanprash: Is Arjun Kapoor's 'item song' really needed in a vigilante drama?
- EntertainmentShamshera: Vaani Kapoor to romance Ranbir Kapoor
- EntertainmentDeadpool 2: Ten interesting facts about the anti-hero
- SportsIPL 2018 Live: KXIP take on RCB in Indore
- Sports'Never thought K'taka teammates would play for same team'
- SportsCSK reach IPL Playoffs for record ninth time
- TechnologyAmazon Summer Sale 2018: Best offers on smartphones under Rs 10,000
- TechnologyXiaomi Redmi S2 India launch on June 7: Will it be called Redmi Y2?
- TechnologyGoogle Assistant now has six new voices: Here's how to get them on your phone
- LifestyleCannes 2018: Mahira Khan leaves a trail of memorable fashion moments at the French Riviera
Advertisement