Sonam Kapoor, rumoured beau Anand Ahuja join family in London for mother Sunita Kapoor’s birthday

It was Sonam Kapoor's mother Sunita Kapoor's 60th birthday on March 25 and the Kapoors decided to celebrate it in London as a family vacation. We saw Sonam, father Anil Kapoor, mother Sunita, sister Rhea Kapoor in London alongwith Sanjay Kapoor, his wife Maheep Kapoor and their kids in the pics from London. We also got to see a few faces who seems to be almost family too. Yes! We are talking about Sonam's rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja. Be it at Sonam Kapoor cousin’s wedding or the other family gatherings, we have seen Sonam's beau in images and the London family vacation had him posing next to Sonam too. Here's what the Kapoors were up to during family vacation! (Source: Photo by Instagram )

Sonam Kapor is very close to her mother and on the occasion of her birthday, she shared a picture of hers with father and actor Anil Kapoor, as Sunita cut her birthday cake. Sonam captioned this lovely image as, "To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power. Or the climbing, falling colors of a rainbow.” —Maya Angelou Happy Birthday Mom!! Thank you for being our inspiration, our strength & all that is beautiful in our lives...Love you!!" (Source: Photo by Instagram )

Anil Kapoor too had shared a special message for his wife Sunita on her birthday. He wrote, "The world sees the surface and applauds it for it's sheen. But a surface is simply the reflection of the substance that lies underneath....You are the depth to my surface, the substance of my life & the essence of my being....Happy Birthday Sunita! @kapoor.sunita." (Source: Photo by Instagram )

Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor shared a few more pics from the vacation, and we saw Anil and Rhea posing in this picture. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

Rhea, who is producing Sonam and Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming film Veere Di Wedding, also seems to have met Kareena in this trip. Kareena too was in London at the same time. (Source: Photo by Instagram )