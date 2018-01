1 / 6

Sonam Kapoor is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, PadMan, which also stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The actor attended an award show in Mumbai. At the same event she was later seen distributing sanitary napkins among the school going girls. Accompanying her was the film's director R Balki. Sonam plays a pivotal role in this Akshay-starrer, which is scheduled to release on February 9. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)