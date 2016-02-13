1 / 8

Bollywood beauties Athiya Shetty and Bhumi Pednekar watched the upcoming film Neerja with the film's leading lady Sonam Kapoor. Accompanying them were Shekhar Ravjiani, Farah Khan, Boman Irani and Arjun Kapoor's younger sister and Sonam's cousin Anshula. Based on real incidents during the hijacking of the Pan Am Flight 73 at the Karachi airport in 1986, Neerja is one of the most anticipated movie of the year. The film has been banned in Pakistan. (Source: Varinder Chawla)