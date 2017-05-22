Sonam Kapoor at Cannes 2017 day 6: This is Sonam like you have never seen before, see photos

Sonam Kapoor likes to shock and surprise when she walks the red carpet. The actress is as much in news for her fashion choices as her films. And now that Sonam Kapoor is at Cannes, she is hitting the ball out of the court every single day. On day 6 at Cannes, Sonam Kapoor wowed in a colourful ensemble as she posed in front of the azure blue of French Riviera. The National Award-winning actress sure knows her way around the film festival by now. Earlier, we saw her posing with actresses Andie MacDowell and Araya A Hargate at the event. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor is among the three brand ambassadors of make-up major, L'Oreal, and was the last to walk the Cannes red carpet, she was by no means the least. Along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, Sonam ensured that Cannes Film Festival has distinct desi vibes. Dressed in a white-and-blue Anu Jani-Sandeep Khosla ensemble, Sonam posed at the French Riviera. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

For her morning look, Sonam Kapoor chose Indian designer Anamika Khanna. Rhea Kapoor wrote on Instagram, "This morning we are all about colour with @sonamkapoor @lorealmakeup in custom @anamikakhanna.in." (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor talked about going to Cannes 2017 earlier, "This year, since we are busy doing so many other things, I have not prepared much for Cannes. Usually, my sister Rhea styles me and she is busy making the film 'Veere Di Wedding'. I was busy shooting for two films and promoting our fashion brand Rheson." (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor also said that beauty is about being happy for her. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

"But since it is a cosmetic brand, and it is all about looking beautiful, I believe that you look beautiful if only happy from within. So I am just doing that," Sonam said about her Cannes 2017 appearance. (Source: Photo by Instagram)