Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Jhanvi Kapoor make their bhai ki shaadi a fun riot. See inside pics

For Indians, weddings are a happy family reunion. And Bollywood's Kapoor clan is no different. The Kapoor cousins Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Jhanvi Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor did something similar to us all at their cousin Akshay Marwah's destination wedding in UAE -- they clicked a lot of selfies. The entire Kapoor family was off to Abu Dhabi for the wedding -- we mean Anil Kapoor with daughters Sonam and Rhea, Boney Kapoor with wife Sridevi and daughters Jhanvi and Khushi and son Arjun Kapoor.

Akshay is getting married to Ashita Relan. Given that we are talking of Sonam, Rhea, Jhanvi and Khushi, we just have to talk about how they hit it out of the park with their sartorial statements. Why just the youngsters, the ageless beauty Sridevi was yet again spotted with daughters Jhanvi and Khushi at the wedding. The mother-daughter trio looked stunning and we just can't take our eyes off them. Like always, Jhanvi and Khushi posed with their beautiful mother.

Arjun Kapoor shared his picture with Sonam Kapoor from the Mehendi ceremony and captioned it, "The June siblings !!! @sonamkapoor and me at the #akmash mehendi let the madness begin !!!" Arjun, whose romantic-comedy Mubarakan is being shot in London, flew to the Middle-Eastern country to ring in the celebrations on Saturday. The actor will return to London on Tuesday to resume the shooting for Mubarakan, which also stars his uncle Anil Kapoor.

Daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi, Jhanvi Kapoor was a total head turner at the wedding.

Sridevi posed with husband Boney Kapoor and brother-in-law Anil Kapoor at the wedding.