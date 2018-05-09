1 / 12

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married on May 8 in Mumbai. The wedding festivities that started on May 6 concluded last night with the grand wedding reception. With the mehendi function, the low-key wedding and the grand reception, Bollywood fans surely had a great time keeping up with the festivities because, in this day and age of social media, there is no way one could have missed any of it. Here are some of the best photos from the festivities.