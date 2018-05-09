Best photos from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding festivities
Share your thoughts
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
- Karnataka elections Live: I fail to understand why ‘only Modi’ is on Congress’ agenda, says PM
- BusinessWalmart-Flipkart deal LIVE: US retailer to purchase initial 77% stake in Flipkart for roughly $16 billion
- Justice J Chelameswar declines invite for his farewell by Supreme Court Bar Association
- India calls for 'dialogue and diplomacy' to resolve Iran nuclear deal dispute
- Forbes ranks Narendra Modi ninth most powerful person in the world
- EntertainmentSonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding: All you should know about the three-day starry affair
- EntertainmentKaala music review: Santhosh Narayanan gives us an eclectic mix of genres and sounds
- EntertainmentSonam Kapoor's wedding reception had Shah Rukh, Salman and Anil Kapoor dancing their hearts out
- EntertainmentMahanati movie release LIVE UPDATES: Review, audience reaction and more
- SportsIPL 2018 Live KKR vs MI at Eden Gardens
- SportsVirat expected to play two matches at same time
- Sports'India leaving no stone unturned in Tokyo 2020 preparation'
- TechnologyAndroid P beta build for Google Pixel, Nokia 7 Plus, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s, more devices: Here's how to install
- TechnologyNokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM sale on Amazon India from May 13: Specifications and features
- TechnologyGoogle I/O 2018: What is Google Lens, top features, and how to get it?
- LifestyleExpress Recipes: 'Bajra Raab'; the natural health drink
Advertisement