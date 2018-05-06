1 / 13

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are all set to tie the knot on May 8. The wedding festivites of the adorable couple began on May 6. A pre-wedding function was held at Anil Kapoor's residence with the entire Kapoor clan and Sonam's close friends from Bollywood in attendance. While bride-to-be Sonam was all smiles posing with beau Anand Ahuja, cousins Janhvi, Khushi, Shanaya and Arjun Kapoor among others were seen partaking in the celebration.