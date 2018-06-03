1 / 11

Bollywood stars' Saturday night was done just right. Natasha Poonawalla hosted a party at her residence in Mumbai and the party-starters of the B-town marked their presence. Among all, the one who got away with the tag of most stunning appearance was the newly-wed couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. The couple was clicked by the shutterbugs as they were entering the party venue. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)