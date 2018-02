1 / 8

Junior shotgun Sonakshi Sinha is currently promoting her next release titled Welcome to New York. Helmed by Chakri Toleti, the romantic comedy also stars Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta and Boman Irani. The Dabangg girl recently visited the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 2 to promote her upcoming film. Check out the photos of Sonakshi Sinha from the sets of Super Dance Chapter 2.