: Aditi Rao Hydari who awaits the release of her much-anticipated film Padmaavat was spotted at Filmistan in Goregaon, Mumbai. Aditi will reportedly portray the role of Alauddin Khilji's wife in the film. The film which also stars Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead has been mired in controversies for about a year now. With a lot of hue and cry over the concept of the film, Padmaavat is finally set to hit the screens on January 25. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)