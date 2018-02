1 / 9

Sonakshi Sinha loves to travel and keep her fans updated about her life. Be it her Instagram account or Snapchat, she makes sure to interact with her fans and entertain them beyond the silver screen. Now, the actor is prepping up for the release of her comedy drama, Welcome to New York in which for the firs time she would be sharing the screen space with Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh. (Source: Photo by (Sonakshi Sinha's Snapchat))