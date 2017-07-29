Sonakshi Sinha beams with child-like energy as she visits Universal Studios and other landmarks in the US

With her ongoing vacation in the US, Sonakshi Sinha seems to be ticking off a long list of travel goals in one go. Her latest Instagram posts from the US can send you planning your own next vacation. The latest Insta posts reflect Sonakshi's love for architecture, streets and nature. We all are aware of Sonakshi Sinha's swag in Bollywood films. But Sona is also a big poser in real life as well. Be it the universal studios in Los Angeles or Empire state building in New York, Sonakshi doesn't believe in repeating the same pose. Her photographs are a meditation on her shifting moods as she hops from one city to another in the US. Here's the dose of her latest holidays photos. Scroll on. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

After attending IIFA 2017 in New York, Sonakshi Sinha decided to take the much-needed vacation. The actor who was last seen in Noor visited Universal Studios in LA and posed like a child with her favorite characters and places from the world of Harry Potter and Jurassic Park. Sonakshi shared some pictures from her visit on Instagram and wrote,"Had the best day ever at #UniversalStudios today!!! #sonastravels #losangeles #happytimes #jurassicpark #potterhead #frankenstein #simpsons."

In yet another stunning picture, Sonakshi can be seen posing near the bay bridge in San Francisco. Sona captioned the picture as,"Glorious day in the Golden city... #sonastravels #sanfrancisco #baybridge."

Sonakshi with Empire State Building in the background. The actor captioned the picture as, "Empire state of mind ☀️#sonastravels #newyorkcity #empirestatebuilding #rooftopwithaview."

It seems that Sona also loves street art. This picture is proof.