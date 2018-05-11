1 / 11

Star Wars spinoff Solo: A Star Wars Story recounts the adventures of Han Solo and his equally legendary co-pilot Chewbacca before they met the Skywalkers and before the events of the original Star Wars film. Han Solo is one of the most loved characters in all of cinema and although Harrison Ford cannot portray it in this film, people are still excited to see what the youngster Alden Ehrenreich (known for Coen brothers movie Hail, Caesar!) can (or cannot) do. The film also has a glittering supporting cast with established names like Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo and Paul Bettany. Ron Howard helms the film after taking over the reins from Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Solo: A Star Wars Story recently had its world premiere in Los Angeles and here are the photos.