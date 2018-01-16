1 / 7

If you cannot get enough of Taimur Ali Khan and his cuteness, get ready to gush over his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, who truly resembles her elder cousin brother. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's darling daughter looks angelic and this we say after seeing her snuggled in her mommy Soha's arms at the airport. Kunal's little sweetheart wore a pink sweater and was spotted while she was enjoying a nap in her mommy's arms. Looking at the pictures of Inaaya, we can definitely say that the little one is a new crush of the paparazzi. Scroll through to find cuter pictures of Inaaya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)