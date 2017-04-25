Sofia Hayat wedding: Romanian beau, Egyptian ceremony and unicorns. See pics

She was first a model-actor, then became a nun and started calling herself Earth Mother and now she has married. Sofia Hayat announced her engagement with Romanian beau Vlad Stanescu two months back and the couple tied the knot on Monday, vowing to live the rest of their lives together. The wedding, with the theme of 'God's Goddesses Fairies and angels', was held according to Egyptian rituals. Sofia -- who has been sharing every update about her wedding with her followers -- posted a video on Instagram with Vlad, her fiance on Monday morning and wrote, "The last morning as Miss and Mr. Single for the last day..." Later, she also mentioned the wedding date in another post, "24.4.17 getting married today." (Source: Photo by Instagram )

Among the first few to congratulate Sofia was none other than her friend from the Bigg Boss house, Rakhi Sawant. Commenting on Sofia's post about her wedding, Rakhi wrote, "Congratulations my sweetheart friend." Sofia who is known for hogging limelight every now and then with her weird antics, be it the Swastik tattoos on her feet or inviting gods to her wedding, also shared a picture of arriving at the wedding venue on a chariot. "My arrival in a heads carriage pulled by 4 white unicorns...magical.. #sofiavladwedding," she captioned the picture. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

A few days back, the reality TV star divulged details about the theme of her wedding. "The theme of my wedding is God's Goddesses Fairies and angels..got the tiaras and wings in!! We are having a wonderful crowning ceremony to honour the divinity in us and our guests!!! Can't wait!!! 3 more days for the sacred Egyptian ceremony then our 3 rd wedding will have a different theme in my Temple of Awakening:) #vladsofiawedding," wrote Sofia. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

The guests at Sofia and Vlad's wedding were dressed as royalty. The couple themselves wore crowns that took us back to Egyptian civilisation. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

Going by her post, it seems like actor-model Sofia Hayat is not going to have a single wedding ceremony. There are more of them coming. (Source: Photo by Instagram )