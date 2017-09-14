Simran: Five reasons to watch this Kangana Ranaut film

Releasing on September 15, Kangana Ranaut's Simran is definitely one Bollywood film to watch out for this weekend! Not because of the extensive promotion around it but because like all of Kangana's films, it already looks like a hit. With director Hansal Mehta and co-star Sohum Shah, this Kangana film is ready to rock. Here's why you should give Simran a watch.

Kangana Ranaut! Need we say more? With stellar performances in movies like Queen and Tanu Weds Manu, Kangana has swiftly become one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood. The National Awards winner sure knows how to pave her way through the hearts of fans, be it on camera or off it. And we think, she is going to do exactly that in this fun flick.

The movie is reportedly based on the life of Sandeep Kaur, who is another interesting character. Simran, a Gujju housekeeping girl settled in the US, is a kleptomaniac, a gambler and an alcoholic. Well, if that wasn't enough, she is also divorced and ambitious. The character sketch is in itself so exciting, we can only wonder how interesting the plot will be!

Also starring in this film is Ship of Theseus actor Sohum Shah, who will be another delight to watch on screen. Playing Sameer in the film, Sohum says that he has an important role to play in bringing a major transformation in Simran's personality.

Another reason to watch this film is Hansal Mehta. Having directed films like Shahid and Aligarh, we are really looking forward to his work with Kangana.