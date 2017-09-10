Simran actor Kangana Ranaut, Kriti Sanon, Ranbir Kapoor and other celebs spotted

Kangana Ranaut looked like an angel in a beautiful floral dress at the promotion of her upcoming film, Simran. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Most likely delighted at the success of her film Bareilly Ki Barfi, Kriti Sanon looked positively glowing at Bandra. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kriti Sanon played the character of Bitti Mishra and starred opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

One of the top female singers in Bollywood today, Sunidhi Chauhan wowed the audience at her concert. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Emraan Hashmi, most recently seen in Baadshaho, also made an appearance at the airport. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Ayushmann Khurrana whose Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is doing well at the box office posed happily for the cameras. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Arjun Kapoor was also spotted at the airport and is clearly a Justice League fan judging by his tee. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

The King Khan was also spotted at Bandra. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)