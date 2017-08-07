Sidharth Malhotra takes Jacqueline Fernandez on a coffee date, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar gear up for some karate kicks
Just a few days ago, A Gentleman actor Sidharth Malhotra had said, that link-ups have become a norm. He is rumoured to be dating Alia Bhatt, however ever since he was spotted Jacqueline Fernandez on one of the posters of their upcoming film, a lot of buzz about their chemistry had started making rounds. Recently the two were seen on a coffee date. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )
Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra looked pretty happy in each other's company. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )
We can't wait to watch their on screen chemistry. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )
Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar was spotted arriving at Andheri Sports Complex on a bike. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )
Karate, martial arts have always been two of the most favourite sports of Akshay Kumar. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )
Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar posed with few of the pupils. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )