Sidharth Malhotra takes Jacqueline Fernandez on a coffee date, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar gear up for some karate kicks

Just a few days ago, A Gentleman actor Sidharth Malhotra had said, that link-ups have become a norm. He is rumoured to be dating Alia Bhatt, however ever since he was spotted Jacqueline Fernandez on one of the posters of their upcoming film, a lot of buzz about their chemistry had started making rounds. Recently the two were seen on a coffee date. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )