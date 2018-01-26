1 / 6

The star cast of Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary, a film set against army backdrop, visited the BSF camp at Wagha border to celebrate the 69th Republic Day with the soldiers there. Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Manoj Bajpayee and director of the film Neeraj Pandey had an interactive session with the jawans and officials at BSF Khasa. Earlier too the team of the movie visited BSF camp in Jaisalmer were they had a gala time with the jawans.