Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor travel wearing their best smiles

A string of Bollywood stars was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Actors Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor were seen, along with Huma Qureshi and Vidyut Jammwal. Sidharth Malhotra looked visibly happy and even posed for the shutterbugs. On the other hand, Arjun seemed a bit grim. Nevertheless, Sidharth and Arjun rocked in their airport looks. Parineeti looked pretty in a short mini dress. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in Reload. "I’m doing a lot of action in Reload. We shot in Miami, Bangkok, Goa and Mumbai. So there will be a lot of outdoor stunts, chase, hand-to-hand action. I keep calling Reload 'popcorn action,' which is not serious action that I have done. In the past I’ve done very serious action in Brothers, in Ek Villain," Sidharth told indianexpress.com. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Arjun will next be seen in Half Girlfriend co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Jolly LLB 2 actor Huma Qureshi looked smart too. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Parineeti looked pretty in a casual outfit. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)